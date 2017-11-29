Bollinger B1 All-Electric SUV Drops By LA Auto Show

If your idea of an off-roader is something utilitarian and rugged-looking, and you're also inclined to ditch the good old internal combustion engine, EV start-up Bollinger has something you may want to see.
It's called the B1 and it was first unveiled this past summer at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan. Naturally, as the world's first "all-electric, all-wheel drive, off/on road sport utility truck", the B1 couldn't have skipped this year's LA Auto Show.
As you can see from just looking at it, the B1 is completely unlike any other utilitarian EV you could buy today or in the near future - like say the Tesla Model X, or their upcoming EV pickup.
Available with either 60kWh or 100kWh battery packs, the B1 can offer a range that varies between 120 and 200 miles (193 km and 321 km). Its total output is 360 HP and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque, which allow for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 127 mph (204 km/h).
You can also use it to tow no fewer than 6,100 lbs (2.76 tonnes), and when you're done, you can recharge its 60kWh battery in as little as 45 minutes if you're using a fast charger (7 hours otherwise). The 100 kWh battery takes either 12 hours or 75 minutes on a fast charger.
Last month, the EV-maker said that it had already secured over 10,000 reservations for the B1, while the plan is to begin deliveries by February 2019.