Bollinger Showcases The Electric B1's Off-Road Prowess

Keen to prove that its all-electric B1 SUV is more than just a showpiece, Bollinger has commenced off-road testing of the vehicle, recently taking it to a number of testing areas in Colorado and Utah.
The first of the videos shows the B1 climbing up the Engineer Pass in Colorado, forcing the vehicle across rocks and through water crossings. For mild off-roading like this, the B1 seems surprisingly at home, despite being the brand’s first attempt at a production vehicle.
As for the other two videos, they show the B1 testing in Utah, climbing a hill in Moab and sliding around on sand dunes.
Powering the B1 is an electric motor delivering 360 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle will then be sold with either a 60 kWh or 100 kWh battery pack with ranges varying between 120 and 200 miles.
Since the vehicle’s debut in July, the company claims to have received over 10,000 reservations.