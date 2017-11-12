Brabus Shows Off More Of 4x4² Adventure, In Case Anyone Missed It

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz have managed to transform the G-Class from a no-nonsense all-terrain vehicle, to something that's more of a cultural icon/fashion statement.
In their efforts, they went from AMG-powered models, all the way to something like the G63 AMG 6x6, a six-wheeled beast that might as well live on Mars than somewhere with an infrastructure.
Their latest creation however was slightly more sensible than the 6x6, yet still bonkers in its own right. We're talking of course about the G500 4x4², powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, good for 422 PS and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft).
Earlier this year in Geneva, Brabus also launched the G550 Adventure, an even more rugged version of the regular G500 4x4², with more power and even more off-roading ability.
The G550 Adventure puts down 550 PS (542 HP) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), enough to take this three tonne SUV from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds.
It's also got underbody protection, a winch, hood scoop, extra lighting units and an electronically adjustable suspension - pretty much everything you'd need if you were a Jurassic World employee.