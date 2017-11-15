Brabus Teams Up With A Sneaker Icon To Pay Tribute To The G-Class

As the long-serving Mercedes G-Wagen approaches the end of its line, we've been witnessing a seemingly endless stream of send-off specials, with the latest being the Buscemi Edition from Brabus.
No, not the actor Steve Buscemi (of Fargo and Big Lebowski fame); this one was done in partnership with Jon Buscemi, a veritable icon in the sneaker scene.
Brabus and Buscemi decked out this G63 with a widebody conversion, decked out all in black with gold trim inside and out. The interior's likewise upholstered in black, stitched and piped in red. But Brabus being Brabus, there's more to this custom job than some fancy trim.
The Benz tuner has fitted this special G with its full 850 powertrain conversion, with the twin-turbo V8 bored out to 6.0 liters and tuned to deliver 838 horsepower and 1,069 lb-ft of torque through all four of those 23-inch wheels. Even with 5,622 pounds to push, Brabus says the 850 Buscemi will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in four seconds flat and top out at an electronically limited 162 mph (260 km/h).
Brabus unveiled the Buscemi G at the Dubai Motor Show this week, and will make you one, too – as long as you have the 410,000 euros (plus tax) to spare. Mind you, you also get with two pairs of exclusive Buscemi sneakers and a special three-piece luggage set, too.