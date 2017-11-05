Bugatti Chiron On Aftermarket Wheels Isn't Something You See Every Day

There are some cars you expect to see wearing aftermarket wheels: Ford Mustangs, Toyota 86s, Honda Civics... even Bimmers and Benzes. But a Bugatti?
Most owners might be inclined to trust that the factory has chosen the best rims to channel all 1,500 horsepower from the Chiron's 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine to the tarmac. But this owner evidently did not. So he (or she) fitted a set of Forgiato Tecnica alloys to his (or her) Alsatian hypercar.
We don't know what size they are, but if owner and outfitter were smart about it, they will have stuck with the exact same dimensions as the stock rollers –11x20 inches up front, 14x21 at the back – if for no other reason than to ensure they can still wear the same tires. Those Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires were custom-made for the Chiron to withstand its immense capabilities... or at least do a better job of it than any other set of rubber could.
Measurements aside, these Forgiato Tecnica Tec 2.4 modular alloys were done up with brushed spokes and black rims to compliment the vehicle's exterior treatment. They look pretty good to our eyes, but the novelty here is that the sight of a Bugatti on aftermarket wheels isn't something you see every day. But then seeing a Bugatti on any wheels doesn't happen every day (for most of us at least).