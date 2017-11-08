Buick LaCrosse Avenir Gets All Luxed-Up For Its LA Premiere

Buick offers the LaCrosse in four trim levels, but nine out of ten buyers go for one of the top two. The case for making an even more upscale version, then, must have practically made itself.
Enter the new LaCrosse Avenir. Like the Enclave Avenir sport-ute, the top-of-the-line version of Buick's flagship sedan elevates it into more luxurious territory.
Set to debut at the LA Auto Show just a few weeks from now, the 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir is distinguished visually from the outside by 3D mesh grilles, chrome "wings," polished 19- (or available 20-) inch wheels, and unique badging.
Inside is where it counts, though, where GM's premium brand has given the LaCrosse Avenir chestnut-brown leather upholstery, Bose audio system, panoramic moonroof, and Avenir logos embroidered into the headrests and inscribed into the door sill plates.
Power comes from the LaCrosse's otherwise optional 3.6-liter V6 engine, sending its 310 horsepower through a nine-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels or all four. Buyers will also be able opt for the active suspension, black interior, and advanced safety systems when Buick's latest Avenir model reaches dealers early in the new year.