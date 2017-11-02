Buick Will Play A "Huge Part" In GM's Electrification Push

General Motors recently announced plans to launch at least 20 new electric vehicles by 2023 and Buick will play a key role in the company's decision.
In an interview with Wards Auto, Buick and GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred said the company will play a "huge part" in GM's initiative. The executive was tight-lipped on specifics but said “We will have multiple entries in a fairly short period of time" and they won't all necessarily be electric vehicles. The latter statement isn't too surprising as Buick recently introduced the 2018 LaCrosse which features an eAssist system that enables the car to return 25 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.
The publication is also reporting Buick will likely launch an electric vehicle in 2019. Previous reports have suggested the model will be based on the Chevrolet Bolt and feature crossover-inspired styling that will make the model look like a futuristic Encore. The Bolt's powertrain is expected to carryover but it will reportedly be slower and more expensive than its corporate counterpart.
Aldred went on to say electric vehicles are a good fit for Buick as “The sense of well-being in the cabin, the serenity, is delivered ultimately by pure electric [power]." He also hinted that electrified models developed for China could eventually make their way stateside as demand for eco-friendly vehicles increases.