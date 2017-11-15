Cadillac House Celebrates Successful Racing Season With Huge Miniature Race Course

The Cadillac House in New York is celebrating the company's successful racing season by unveiling a new installation called “Visionaire Racing.”
Set to open to the public tomorrow, the installation is billed as an "action-packed interactive exhibition" that is based on "1980s Japanese cult miniature 4WD model-making and racing competitions" known as Mini Yonku racing. As part of the exhibit, visitors are invited to purchase miniature race cars and then decorate them with a colorful design. Once the cars are finished, fans can race them on the largest "Mini4wd" track on the East Coast.
Besides building their own miniature race cars, fans can check out a number of real Cadillac race cars including the DPi-V.R No. 10, DPi-V.R No. 31, and the ATS-VR which was driven in the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge SprintX Championship. Cadillac will also be showcasing two CTS-V models in Glacier Metallic and Vector Blue.
The exhibit runs through mid-January and will be open between noon and 7 pm on weekdays (noon to 5 pm on weekends). The Cadillac House will also be hosting a Mini4WD racing challenge with qualifying rounds on Saturdays in December and a grand championship on January 7th.