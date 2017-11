Cadillac House Celebrates Successful Racing Season With Huge Miniature Race Course

Photo Gallery

The Cadillac House in New York is celebrating the company's successful racing season by unveiling a new installation called “Visionaire Racing.”Set to open to the public tomorrow, the installation is billed as an "action-packed interactive exhibition" that is based on "1980s Japanese cult miniature 4WD model-making and racing competitions" known as Mini Yonku racing. As part of the exhibit, visitors are invited to purchase miniature race cars and then decorate them with a colorful design. Once the cars are finished, fans can race them on the largest "Mini4wd" track on the East Coast.Besides building their own miniature race cars, fans can check out a number of real Cadillac race cars including the DPi-V.R No. 10 , DPi-V.R No. 31, and the ATS-VR which was driven in the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge SprintX Championship. Cadillac will also be showcasing two CTS-V models in Glacier Metallic and Vector Blue.The exhibit runs through mid-January and will be open between noon and 7 pm on weekdays (noon to 5 pm on weekends). The Cadillac House will also be hosting a Mini4WD racing challenge with qualifying rounds on Saturdays in December and a grand championship on January 7th.