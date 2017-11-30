Cadillac Launches New Championship Edition ATS-V And CTS-V

In order to celebrate winning the 2017 IMSA Manufacturer, Driver, Team and Endurance titles, Cadillac has put together a new Championship Edition spec for its three high-performance models.
Prices start from $72,190 for the Championship Edition ATS-V Sedan, while the Coupe costs upwards of $74,390. Meanwhile, the larger CTS-V is priced from $105,730.
So whether you choose the 2018 ATS-V or the 2018 CTS-V, you can now get them with either a Black Raven or Crystal White tri-coat exterior paint, plus Cadillac V-Performance graphics on the hood and rear spoiler.
Other notable aesthetic additions are the Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, DPi-V.R graphic on the quarter windows, red Brembo brake calipers and the V-Series wheels (19" for the CTS-V and 18" for the ATS-V) with Midnight Silver painted pockets.
Inside, the cars feature a Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox, a sunroof, rear camera mirror and the Morello Red detail package, which includes the Jet Black Recaro race-inspired seats, red front and rear door armrests and Morello-accented high gloss carbon fiber trim.
Both models are equipped with Cadillac's Carbon Fiber package, which adds a carbon fiber front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler and rear diffuser. The CTS-V however also comes with the Luxury Package, offering tri-zone climate control, heated rear outboard seating positions, power rear-window sunshade, manual rear side-window sunshades and a 110-volt power receptacle.
Cadillac will only build a total of 200 Championship Edition cars, all of which scheduled to arrive at select Cadillac dealers across North America in December.