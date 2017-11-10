Californian Firm Unveils 1,250 HP Tachyon Speed Hypercar

A small California company dubbed Race Advanced Engineering Systems and Research (RAESR) has just unveiled this, its Tachyon Speed electric hypercar.
Reportedly in the works since 2012, the Tachyon gets its name from the hypothetical particle that moves faster than light. If the promised performance figures prove accurate, that should turn out to be a very fitting name.
RAESR says the Speed is powered by six direct-drive electric motors delivering over 1,250 hp and 3,650 lb-ft (4,948 Nm) of instantly-available torque.
Thanks to a carbon fiber bodywork, the Tachyon weighs just 1,338 kg (2,949 lbs) and apparently accelerates to 60 mph (96 km/h) in under three seconds, 120 mph (193 km/h) in fewer than seven seconds and reaches a top speed exceeding 240 mph (386 km/h).
Beyond its powertrain, the Tachyon remains interesting as it can produce varying levels of downforce thanks to adjustable rear wings. In low downforce mode, it delivers 400 lbs (181 kg) of downforce while a few tweaks increase that figure to 1,000 lbs (453 kg) in high downforce mode. Furthermore, the company claims that the car has a range of over 150 miles (241 km) during city driving.
No announcement has been made about whether or not the Speed is making it into production.