Can A 1995 Volvo 850 T5 Keep Up With A New 2017 Volvo V90 D5?

Modern turbo-diesel engines can usually keep their grounds against older turbo petrol units, as long as the former are mated to fast-changing gearboxes and the car isn't significantly heavier.
This drag race between a new Volvo V90 D5 and a 1995 Volvo 850 T5 yielded some very interesting results, especially since both cars can one-up each other in certain categories.
This straight line battle was orchestrated by Carwow's Mat Watson, and features both standing as well as rolling starts. You'll see that one benefits the V90, whereas the other helps the 850 unleash all of its grunt.
So how do they stack up in terms of performance? Well, the 2017 V90 D5 can get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds thanks to its 235 PS (231 HP) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque. It's worth noting that the V90 weighs a whooping 2 tonnes (4,400 lbs), whereas the old 850 is considerably lighter at 1,570 kg (3,461 lbs).
It's also a bit less powerful with around 10 fewer horses, but overall, it does have a better power-to-weight ratio than the much-newer V90.