Can BMW's M550i xDrive Outsprint The Lexus GS F?

From the moment it was released, the BMW M550i xDrive has had enthusiasts in a spin. After all, it was the quickest 5-Series ever produced prior to the launch of the new-generation M5.
Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 465 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, the M550i xDrive can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4 seconds flat, thanks predominantly to its all-wheel drive system. Such figures would be impressive for any car but they are made all the more noteworthy because it isn’t even a full-blown M car.
Nevertheless, the M550i should be able to deal with a Lexus GS F easily, right? To find out, The Fast Lane Car pitted the duo together to compare acceleration times.
Unlike its rivals from Germany, namely the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63, and Audi RS6, the Lexus GS F doesn’t have an all-conquering forced-induction engine delivering monumental levels of power. Instead, it delivers 467 hp and 389 lb-ft torque and weighs about 300 lbs less than the M550i xDrive.
However, the GS F uses rear-wheel drive. Will the BMW make things look easy?