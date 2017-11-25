Can The Jaguar E-Pace Scare The Premium Compact SUV Establishment?

Despite the 'E' prefix added to its name, the Jaguar E-Pace is not electric, but smaller than the F-Pace, the brand's first-ever SUV, hence the 'E' prefix.
Jaguar's rival to the ikes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, the compact SUV shares its underpinnings with the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport, and can be had with all-wheel drive.
Its exterior design is eye-catching, and it could very well be the best-looking vehicle in class, according to Autocar's Matt Prior, who also appreciated the 'Jag-feel' inside, rear legroom, and lots of storage spaces, things that the automaker tends to bring forward when discussing the E-Pace.
However, the interior build quality is not on par with its rivals, and there is some road and wind noise coming into the cockpit at certain times. Also, don’t expect it to drive like a Jaguar saloon, because you'll be disappointed. However, if you could go around its flaws, you'll find a good ride quality and a handling that's not too bad.
So, is the Jaguar E-Pace worth looking into when shopping for a new premium subcompact SUV? Click on the video below and find out.