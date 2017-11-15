Can MINI's JCW Lure You Away From Honda's New Civic Type R?

The new-generation Honda Civic Type R has been already tested against its direct rivals, but how does it stand against the smaller MINI John Cooper Works?
The unusual comparison was compiled by the folks over at Driving, who were curious to see if the potent supermini, which happens to be a fraction more expensive than the Civic with the extras fitted on the test car, has what it takes to lure enthusiasts away from the Japanese hot hatch.
To find out, they didn’t take the two to a track or a drag strip, because the Honda Civic Type R would hold the higher ground, so instead they settled for driving them both on public roads. Needless to say, the sheer power of the Civic with its 316hp 2.0-liter turbo four conquered both reviewers, but they weren’t fans of that flashy exterior.
On the other end, though, they found that the MINI JCW with its 228hp 2.0-liter turbo to be a great little car, with a richer interior and a noisier exhaust compared to its larger contender, which drives good, is very responsive, and has a smooth automatic gearbox.
But was this enough to make them favor the supermini instead of the compact hot hatch? Find out what their verdict was in the video that follows.