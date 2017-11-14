Can A Skoda Superb Really Hold Its Own Against A BMW M760Li?

The Skoda Superb and BMW 7 Series are both fairly large European sedans, manufactured by German auto groups.
That's about where the similarities end, though – especially when the Bimmer in question is the top-of-the-line M760Li.
The very pinnacle of BMW's sedan lineup, the M760Li is the closest thing we've seen yet to a full-on M7, packing a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 that sends over 600 horsepower to all four wheels.
The Superb 280 seen here is also the performance version of Skoda's flagship sedan, albeit on a different plane entirely. Its engine is less than a third the size of the Bimmer's, with a third the cylinders, half the turbochargers, and less than half the output.
It's also considerably less expensive than the BMW, but the big question is how the Skoda measures up. And that's the question which the fellas at CarWow have set out to answer in this latest clip. You're gonna have to watch for yourself to see what they found, though, so set aside six minutes and enjoy this improbable face-off.