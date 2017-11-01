Car Sim Shows What Happens If You Run Over Multiple Bumps At High Speed

It's a well-known fact that just about all drivers hate speed bumps, especially those that can rock your car so violently, you'd think you just drove over a slab of steel-reinforced concrete.
Still, if you've ever wondered how your car would react to driving over multiple speed bumps at speeds in excess of 150 mph (241 km/h), a really short answer would be: not well at all.
Thanks to BeamNG.drive, a driving simulator with unique soft-body physics, and the DestructionNation YouTube channel, we can bare witness to the massacre that occurs when a vehicle attempts to drive over 100+ speed bumps while showing no signs of slowing down.
To be fair, the results would vary depending on the type of car you'd be driving. So even if the gaming physics aren't 100% realistic, we reckon something with a higher ground clearance and softer suspension would indeed have a better chance of not getting completely destroyed.
For example, a heavy duty pickup truck and a large van actually managed to clear all the speed bumps in BeamNG.drive, whereas pretty much everything else either struggled or failed miserably.