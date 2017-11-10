Caterham Seven Lays Down Record Number Of Donuts In 1 Min

Former track cyclist Sir Chris Hoy looked pretty good on four wheels as he set a new donut world record, marking Caterham Seven's 60-year anniversary.
In order to successfully complete this "60 second donut challenge", Hoy had to spin the car around as many times as he could in under a minute.
"Everyone knows I spend a lot of time in cars these days but I've never had much practice donuting," said Hoy. "But when someone tells me there's a record up for grabs that certainly focuses my mind. During the attempt I just kept going, putting everything I'd learnt into practice."
The Olympic legend also said that when you're in a spin, you lose sense of time, and that he was shocked to learn he managed to do as many as 19 donuts in 60 seconds, reports The Sun.
As for his Caterham of choice, it was obviously the 620R, which has a power-to-weight ratio of 620 HP per tonne and can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.79 seconds.