Cheapest Cayenne Turbo In The U.S. Costs Just $6,100 And Is Still Going Strong

Even though YouTuber Tyler Hoover usually jokes about his compulsion to purchase old premium cars, it seems that there really are some good investments out there.
This 2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo joined his fleet about six months ago and has been driven for 6,000 miles (9,656 km) across five states. To everyone's surprise, not a single thing has gone wrong as the car has proven to be remarkably reliable.
Hoover thinks that the first-generation Cayenne Turbo is an inherently reliable car because Porsche actually "overbuilt" it, making sure the powertrain was very solid all round.
In a way, it makes sense, seen as how this car needs to be able to handle the 450 horses it puts down via its turbocharged V8 engine, while also staying ready for any off-road excursion. Besides, Porsche really are known for engineering their cars properly.
This Cayenne has also received some mods along the way, such as the upgraded air suspension, which helps it have a more slammed look thanks to the longer rods that connect the height sensors to the axles.