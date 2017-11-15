Chevrolet's Bolt-Based Electric Crossover Revealed, Arrives By 2020

General Motors CEO Mary Barra participated in the Barclays 2017 Global Automotive Conference in New York earlier today and she used her presentation to reveal a new Chevrolet Bolt-based crossover.
Drawing inspiration from the Chevrolet FNR-X concept that debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, the crossover has an aggressive front fascia with slender headlights that feature boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights.
The model also has dynamic bodywork, plastic body cladding, and a Bolt-like C-pillar. As part of the transition from concept to production, the styling has been toned down and the model has been equipped with traditional mirrors and door handles.
The model will ride on the same platform that underpins the Chevrolet Bolt and it is one of two electric crossovers that is slated to arrive by 2020. The model's powertrain will likely carryover from the Bolt so we can expect it will have a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers an electric motor that develops 200 hp (150 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque.
Despite the rugged styling cues, the crossover will likely be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive.