Chevrolet's SEMA Booth Turns Heads In Las Vegas

Chevrolet hasn’t held back at this year’s SEMA Show, unveiling a number of unique concepts that radically overhaul its most popular vehicles.
One of these concepts is the Chevrolet Luke Bryan Suburban Concept, created to provide country music star Luke Bryan with a practical vehicle perfectly suited to many of the outdoor activities he enjoys, including hunting and fishing. As our in-depth article mentions, many of the parts found on the concept are actually available through Chevrolet Accessories.
Fortunately, not everything on display at Chevrolet’s booth is a concept. The car manufacturer has taken the opportunity to unveil the Colorado and Silverado Centennial Edition models at the event, complete with Centennial Blue paint and a number of distinctive styling touches. Pickup truck enthusiasts also have their first chance to see the 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition and Dusk Edition at SEMA.
However, if we had to pick an absolute favorite from the GM stand, it would be the beautiful 1957 Corvette ‘Air Box’.