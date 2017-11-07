China's Upcoming Hongqi L3 Sedan Snapped Without Camo

With the Chinese auto industry booming, local automaker Hongqi has decided to make a vehicle more accessible to the masses, expected to be dubbed the L3.
Recently spied without any camouflage, the L3 will join Hongqi’s growing family of models which already includes the large L5 and a few years ago, included behemoths like the L7 and L9. For what it’s worth, the L3 is still quite large, slotting into the D-segment of the industry alongside European alternatives like the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
These images, snapped by local publication Sohu, reveal that the L3 looks strikingly similar to previous Hongqi models and includes a large front grille with vertical chrome slats. Elsewhere, the L3 includes simple headlights and horizontal LED daytime running lights at the base of the bumper. Perhaps the most intriguing design element of the new Hongqi is the transparent red badge that sits at the front of the hood. It’s certainly no Spirit of Ecstasy but it does catch the eye.
Elsewhere, the L3 has a simple wheel design, incredibly-thick C-pillars and chrome door handles.
It remains to be seen when the L3 will hit dealership floors but it will reportedly be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine delivering 375 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.