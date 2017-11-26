Top Gear's Chris Harris Picks The Best Performance Cars Of 2017

In a field of 13 seriously impressive vehicles, there is a selection of cars that seemed to stand out to the Top Gear host, particularly the brand new 2017 Ford GT, a car that shares more with a Le Mans racer than any of its road-legal rivals.
Elsewhere, the British journalist is a big fan of the way the Lamborghini Huracan Performante drives, even though he hates how it looks. For those familiar with Harris, you’ll know that he has never been a fan of the Huracan, suggesting that it is an understeering mess. With the Performante, Lamborghini seems to have perfected the mid-engine formula.
Other cars selected by Harris include the McLaren 720S and the Porsche 911 GT3. Can you guess which are the rest that made it into his list?