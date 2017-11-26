Top Gear's Chris Harris Picks The Best Performance Cars Of 2017

As part of Top Gear’s ongoing Performance Car of the Year 2017, Chris Harris has selected his seven best performance cars of the past 12 months.

In a field of 13 seriously impressive vehicles, there is a selection of cars that seemed to stand out to the Top Gear host, particularly the brand new 2017 Ford GT, a car that shares more with a Le Mans racer than any of its road-legal rivals.

Elsewhere, the British journalist is a big fan of the way the Lamborghini Huracan Performante drives, even though he hates how it looks. For those familiar with Harris, you’ll know that he has never been a fan of the Huracan, suggesting that it is an understeering mess. With the Performante, Lamborghini seems to have perfected the mid-engine formula.

Other cars selected by Harris include the McLaren 720S and the Porsche 911 GT3. Can you guess which are the rest that made it into his list?

