Chrome-Wrapped Lamborghini Aventador Puts On A Flamethrower Show

The 'hot ride' term has a very literal meaning for the owner of this Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. Filmed recently during what appears to be a drag racing event, the Aventador proved its flame-spitting capabilities that are enhanced by an aftermarket Capristo exhaust system.
This Aventador supercar doesn’t only have a deeper exhaust note, as it also wears a silver and gold wrap alongside dark elements on the roof, mirror caps and wheels. Apart from the exhaust, we don't know if it has any other modifications, but even in stock form the Aventador is no slouch thanks to its 700PS (690hp) and 690Nm (609lb-ft) of torque.
The fire show, which happily ended without the Lambo's rear end being lit as we have seen it happen in other occassions, was preceded by a few acceleration bursts and culminated with a quarter-mile race in the company of a previous-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Its German challenger proved to be faster on the drag strip than the Italian exotic machine, but to the latter's excuse, the Porsche had a better start as its driver pushed the throttle all the way down just as the light turned green, while the Aventador stayed still for a few tenths of a second.