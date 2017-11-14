Colorado And Arrivo To Test A Hyperloop In Denver, Could Be Ready By 2021

The Colorado Department of Transportation has teamed up with Arrivo to build a half-mile long hyperloop test track near the Denver International Airport.
According to The Denver Post, the little-known startup will open a research and development center in Commerce City and build the test track along the E-470 tollway. The company is expected to invest $10 - $15 million into the project and the state is offering incentives of up to $760,000 if certain conditions are met.
The project is still in its early phases but Arrivo's founder, Brogan BamBrogan, told the publication “Assuming the study continues to move forward, we do think we can have shovels in the ground by 2019 and deploy the system in 2021.”
Despite being billed as a hyperloop, the system is notably slower than what Tesla founder Elon Musk has envisioned for the technology. Arrivo's system still uses dedicated lines to transport pods quickly but the speeds are limited to just 200 mph (321 km/h). USA Today also notes Arrivo intends to install the hyperloop above ground as opposed to Musk's underground solution from the Boring Company.