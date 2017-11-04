Consumer Reports Checks Out The New Lexus LS

With a $75,000+ starting price, the 2018 Lexus LS needs to be pretty darn good to steal customers away from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.
It has a lot going for it starting with the design that brings a bold front end, a coupe-like silhouette, and a sexy rear on the outside, while its interior is able to compete with the best in class, in terms of luxury, and build quality, ConsumerReports said during their short review of the flagship saloon.
Passengers won't struggle with the rear legroom, but headroom could be a problem for taller people, and since we're covering the negatives, it's good to mention that its track pad-based infotainment system can be frustrating to use, especially on the move, as it has many functions buried inside.
The test car came in the LS 500 specification, which means that it's powered by a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, rated at 415hp and 442lb-ft (600Nm) of torque. This version of the car is very agile on straights, needing just 4.5sec to cover the 0-60mph (96km/h) sprint in RWD form, and it feels nimble through corners as well.
The new 10-speed automatic transmission, which is shared with the LC 500, is very smooth, but it can take time to get used to its electronic shifter.
Lexus offers a plethora of safety gear as standard, and even more as optional extras, including the world's first Intuitive Pedestrian Detection, which makes the LS 500 one of the safest and cleverest cars in the segment.