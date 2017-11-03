Corvette Lands On Toyota Yaris In Bizarre Canadian Driveway Crash

Both a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Yaris have been severely damaged in a bizarre crash in Brampton, Ontario.
Late last week, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services responded to calls after a Corvette somehow landed on top of a parked Yaris in a driveway after the sports car speared off the road.
Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash but it’s believed that the driver of the Corvette lost control of the car, veered off the road, bounced off a tree and ended up on top of the Yaris.
Upon arriving at the scene, authorities extracted the 42-year-old Corvette driver from the car with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Fortunately, the Yaris owner was not in the hatchback at the time of the crash.
Speaking to CTV News, the homeowner, Payal Mehta, said the family heard a loud bang and rushed outside to see what happened.
“We just heard a big sound in the house. We just came out and we saw the car – the Corvette – on our driveway, all up on my car.”
Multi agency response @Peel_Paramedics @PeelPoliceMedia #mvc with pt trapped in area of Harold/McMurchy Harold closed pls avoid area^jc pic.twitter.com/OUz7Xxv9Pi— Brampton Fire (@BramptonFireES) October 30, 2017