Could The Tesla Semi Have Up To 450 Miles Of Range?

Tesla’s long-awaited all-electric semi-truck will be unveiled in less than 24 hours and according to two analysts, could have a range of up to 450 miles (724 km).
Last month, Elon Musk took to Twitter to assert that the semi’s specs are more impressive than what recent reports have suggested, most of which have indicated a range between 200 and 300 miles, potentially giving the Tesla semi roughly the same range as Daimler’s recent concept.
Inside EVs says that according to Berstein analysts Toni Sacconaghi and David Vernon, the semi’s range may actually sit between 300-450 miles and be offered to customers from mid-2019.
Interestingly, the analysts don’t believe that even with a range of up to 450 miles, the semi will be a success for the company.
“On net, despite a potentially compelling value proposition, we do not see the Tesla Semi opportunity as a thesis changing initiative for the company, at least initially. It is somewhat unclear why the company needs another major initiative (beyond Model 3, forthcoming Model Y, battery production, solar roofs, and energy storage) on its already full plate,” they said.
Stay tuned for more details about the truck in the coming hours.
Semi specs are better than anything I've seen reported so far. Semi eng/design team work is aces, but other needs are greater right now.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2017