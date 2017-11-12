Could This Be The Kia Of The Future?

At the start of 2015, Mercedes-Benz introduced its eye-catching F 015 Luxury in Motion, a concept which it believes accurately depicts the car of the future.
Utilizing an electric powertrain, the Luxury in Motion was able to have incredibly short front and rear overhangs and a spacious interior. Perhaps inspired by this futuristic concept, Behance artist Aaron Jaryong Koo has designed a similar car, this time from Kia.
Simply dubbed the Kia Autonomous family van, the vehicle sets out to achieve exactly what its name indicates. As such, it has been designed with an interior as spacious as that of the Kia Sedona, despite being over 60 cm shorter.
As the concept is fully-autonomous, there’s no need to waste space with a traditional dashboard or steering wheel. Consequently, the concept’s interior consists of two large seats facing each other and a large bench seat to the side which could act as the perfect place to rest a child.
Upon revealing the F 015 Luxury in Motion, Mercedes-Benz indicated such a vehicle may see the light of day in 2030. If that estimate proves accurate, we could see vehicles like the Mercedes and this Kia on public roads in just over a decade.