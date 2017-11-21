Create Your Perfect Mercedes E-Class Cabrio With Official Configurator

If news of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet being priced from $66,300 has made you excited, now’s the perfect time to create your dream E-Class Cabrio through the marque’s official online configurator.
As we mentioned yesterday, the E-Class Cabriolet is offered in two configurations, the E400 Cabriolet and the E400 4Matic Cabriolet. The configuration tool allows you to select between the two variants and customize it into the perfect two-door, luxury cruiser.
The configurator includes 11 different paint finishes, ranging from black at no extra cost to designo Diamond White Metallic for a reasonable $1515. Additionally, prospective customers can choose between a Black, Blue, Dark Brown or Red soft top.
Of all the optional parts available with the E-Class Cabriolet, the AMG Line is the one to have. It includes a unique bodykit, 18-inch AMG wheels, sport steering wheel, brushed aluminium pedals, black headliner and AMG interior styling, all for $2,500.
Both the E400 Cabriolet and E400 4Matic Cabriolet feature the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine delivering 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The only difference between the two is the latter’s inclusion of an all-wheel drive system.