Crowdfunded Sondors EV Debuts In LA With A $10,000 Price As An Elio Alternative

Electric car startups are going all-in with their latest products, with the latest one to grace our screens - for now - being the Sondors.
The crowdfunded company is present at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show with a 3-wheel, fully electric prototype called Model Sondors, which was funded back in January and completed seven months later.
It has a 3-seat layout, two at the front and one at the rear, and it promises to become the most affordable, attractive, and practical EV ever, with an anticipated starting price of $10,000. If all that reminds you of Elio and it's three-wheeler, you're right, but at least for now, Sondors isn't going through the problems of the former.
The zero-emission Model can be equipped with various lithium-ion battery packs, which can be charged from 110V or 240V outlets. It's estimated that it will be able to travel for up to 75, 150, and 200 miles (120, 240, 320 km), respectively, between charges, and take from 5 to 8 seconds for the 0-60mph (96km/h) acceleration, depending on the version.
Sondors' plans include a pre-production prototype of the 3-wheeled EV, and up to $20 million for tooling, and only then will they sell it online, and deliver it directly to customers, if nothing interferes with the process, though, which is a fundamental difference with Elio.
"I want electric to be available to everyone. I believe affordable, clean transportation should be the norm, not the exception", commented the company's founder and CEO, Storm Sondors. "You shouldn’t have to choose between a car you can afford and a car that's electric. We can do better."