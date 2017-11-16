Dallara Stradale Packs 400 HP And Weighs Just 1,885 Pounds

Renowned chassis builder Dallara has taken the wraps off its new Stradale.
Designed to help people "rediscover the pleasure of driving," the Stradale is an extremely lightweight sports car which weighs just 855 kg (1,885 lbs). In order to keep the car's weight in check, Dallara made the monocoque chassis and body panels out of carbon fiber composites.
The standard model is a stylish two-seat roadster which features a front splitter, recessed headlights, and a dual exhaust system. A number of different options will be available including a windshield and gull-wing doors that transform the vehicle into a coupe.
Customers looking to use the car mainly on the track will want to order the Stradale's optional rear wing. It helps the car to produce an impressive amount of downforce that is among the "highest in GT road vehicles."
Power is provided by a supercharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 400 PS (294 kW). It can be connected to either a six-speed manual or an optional paddle-shift transmission. Dallara declined to say how fast the car is but the combination of lightweight design and a powerful engine should ensure it is pretty quick.