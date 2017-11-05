Datsun-Based Ferrari 250 GTO Replica Looks Like The Real Deal

The world is flooded with so many Ferrari 250 GTO replicas that it’s often difficult to know what’s real and what’s fake. Case in point, this remarkably accurate 250 GTO replica.
Currently for sale from Orlando Classic Cars in Florida, the car is based around a 1978 Datsun 280Z and could easily fool anyone who doesn’t know classic Ferraris like the back of their hand.
At the front, the replica includes headlights pretty much identical to the real thing and even includes accurate fakes of the three air intakes found directly above the small front grille. There’s also large Cavallino stickers on the sides, wing mirrors on the front fenders and a roofline that almost has us fooled.
While the owner clearly spent a lot of time and money perfecting the exterior, the cabin isn’t as impressive and looks like any other old 280Z except for its bespoke gauges, steering wheel and selection of Ferrari logos.
No price has been made public but it would probably be cheap enough for most Ferrari aficionados to afford.