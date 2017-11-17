Deal Or No Deal? 1995 Porsche 968 With Corvette V8 Transplant

What makes this Porsche 968 different than most out there is that instead of its stock 3.0L boxer four, is has a 1994 Corvette LT1 V8 engine, complete with short ratio gear set.
Playfully called Gunther, it's for sale on Cars for $13,000, has covered approximately 153,000 miles (246,230 km), although the owner says that its Corvette V8 unit has done less than that.
So if you're the type of person who appreciates a big V8 over a 3.0-liter straight-four (which is what powered the 968 originally), then perhaps you and good old Gunther here could get along quite well.
Aside from adding the Albins short ratio gear set to its 6-speed manual transmission, the owner of the car also replaced the entire ignition system and installed a new water pump.
As for the interior, while the sole picture doesn't really give us much to go on, it looks pretty clean from a distance, and those after-market sports seats certainly look as though they would offer a lot more support than the 968's stock seats.