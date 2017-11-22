Did Lamborghini Just Reveal The Urus By Accident?

Lamborghini's latest Urus teaser gives us a first proper look on the new "super SUV"'s exterior design.
As expected, the Italian super SUV stays true to the show car that debuted more than 5 years ago, albeit with what appears to be an even more dramatic front end, different headlights, and even larger wheels.
Someone at Lamborghini eventually spotted the mistake, so they took the video down, but not before other channels managed to save it and reupload online, but our guess is that they will be eventually forced to delete it as well, so enjoy it before it's too late.
The 33-second long clip focuses on the Corsa driving mode, which is the most extreme of the six, alongside the Strada and Sport, shared with the Huracan and Aventador, and Urus-only Sabbia (Sand), Terra (Land), and Neve (Snow).
The latest video comes a few days after we managed to catch a glimpse of the Urus' cabin, with its two digital displays, air vents inspired by the ones used in the Huracan, some flashy knobs flanking the ignition button, and a touchpad controller.
Lamborghini will drop the veil off the Urus on December 4, before opening the order books shortly after. The first units should be shipped to customers worldwide next summer.