Do You Find This Rolls-Royce Dawn Fashionable?

If your idea of the optimal Rolls-Royce is a special edition model that's both vibrant as well as understated, this Dawn Inspired by Fashion might draw your attention.
The car was recently on display at Rolls-Royce Abu Dhabi, featuring an Andalusian White exterior, working in contrast with the Cobalto Blue fabric roof.
Inside, you're looking at a completely bespoke cabin with Arctic White leather covering the seats, center console, most of the door panels and lower dashboard, while Cobalto Blue inserts can be found on the steering wheel, seats, door panels and door pockets.
Potential customers of the Dawn Inspired by Fashion can match the car's Andalusian White body with three custom colors for the fabric roof: the Cobalto Blue you're seeing here, Mugello Red or Mandarin.