Dodge Begins Shipping the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is finally headed to dealerships and eager customers.
Saying "Ready or not, we don't care," Dodge confirmed it began shipping the Demon earlier today and it will soon arrive in the hands of 3,300 customers.
Unveiled at the New York Auto Show, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is billed as the "industry’s first and only purpose-built, street-legal production drag car." It features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces up to 840 hp (626 kW) and 770 lb-ft (1042 Nm) of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission which enables the model to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h).
Pricing starts at $84,995 and each model comes with a leather-bound track tech manual written by the editors of Hot Rod magazine. Customers can also order Demon Authentication Package which costs $1 and includes the car's build sheet, an archive portfolio, and a carbon-fiber card that features the owner’s name, vehicle VIN, serial number, and production option sales codes.
Perhaps the coolest option is the Demon Crate which enables the car to unlock its full potential. Priced from $1, the package includes a performance powertrain control module with a high-octane engine calibration, a conical air filter, front-runner drag wheels, and a passenger mirror block-off plate. The package also includes a number of tools such as a hydraulic floor jack, an impact wrench, and a torque wrench.