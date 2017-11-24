Does Novitec's Widebody Kit Work On The Rolls-Royce Wraith?

When what is arguably the world's most luxurious Coupe doesn't quite cut it for you, Novitec has a few things in store that you might want to consider.
This particular Wraith, seen in Marbella, Spain by Autogespot user Damian12, is wearing Novitec's SPOFEC Overdose kit, which includes carbon fiber fender extensions that increase the car's width by 5 inches (12.7 cm) making it nearly 7 feet (2.1 m) wide, and a new set of 22" alloys, while the air suspension can be lowered by as much as 1.6 inches (4 cm).
Judging the crowd's reaction, this Wraith is one heck of a head-turner, especially for those who like widebody kits and imposing stances. It's certainly more aggressive than a stock Wraith, but is it more elegant? We don't think so, but everyone is entitled to his/her own opinion on that front.
Novitec will also gladly tune the Wraith's ECU, even though we don't know if this car is equipped with the tuner's performance mods or not.
In any case, fiddling with the engine will boost the Wraith's 6.6-liter V12 output by 85 PS (84 HP) and 186 Nm (137 lb-ft) of torque, for a total of 717 PS (707 HP) and 986 Nm (727 lb-ft), allowing it to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.2 seconds.