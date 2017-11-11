Driving The Honda NSX, Toyota Supra And Mazda RX-7 Back-To-Back

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, many of Japan’s leading automakers built world-beating sports cars that were exceptionally fast, bewilderingly agile and in many ways, ahead of their European and American rivals.
Of all the iconic Japanese sports cars of the time, the first-generation Honda NSX, FD Mazda RX-7 and A80 Toyota Supra are among the most beloved. One fortunate YouTuber had the chance to jump behind the wheel of all three.
Despite all coming from Japan at roughly the same time, the Supra, NSX and RX-7 are all quite different from each other. Whereas the Supra is a straight-line warrior, the RX-7 is a more nimble and agile sports car powered by a high-revving rotary engine. By comparison, the NSX is the most exotic of the three, the only one that’s naturally-aspirated and the only one with its engine mounted behind passenger compartment.
If money wasn’t an issue and you could only buy one of the three, which would you choose?