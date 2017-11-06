Ducati's Stunning New Panigale V4 Flagship Supersport Bike [w/Video]

As the official replacement of the iconic 1299, the all-new Panigale V4 is here to take its rightful place on top of Ducati's supersport range, offering MotoGP-derived technology for the road.
The Panigale V4 was developed in close collaboration with Ducati Corse, which is how the bike received its racing pedigree. Powering it is a 4-cylinder engine with a 90° V cylinder layout, a first for mass-produced Ducati motorcycles.
Buyers can order one of three versions: the standard Panigale V4, the Panigale V4 S and the Panigale V4 Speciale, which packs a little more power, among other things.
In the Panigale V4, the 1,103 cc 4-cylinder engine produces 214 HP (157.5 kW) at 13,000 rpm, as well as 124 Nm (91.5 lb-ft) of torque at 10,000 rpm. The V4 S version is just as powerful, yet weighs less by 1kg (2.2 lbs). However, it also adds a refined Ohlins suspension with Smart EC 2.0 and components like the aluminum forged wheels and a lithium-ion battery.
Meanwhile standard features on all versions include Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Quick Shift, full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light, Sachs steering damper, quick control selection and automatic switch-off for turn signals.
As for the limited edition V4 Speciale (1,500 units), it weighs 173 kg (381 lbs), slightly less than the other two, while putting down 226 HP for a little extra punch. It also has a special three-color livery, a titanium exhaust system and an Ultrasuede seat.