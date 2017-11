Ducati's Stunning New Panigale V4 Flagship Supersport Bike [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

As the official replacement of the iconic 1299 , the all-new Panigale V4 is here to take its rightful place on top of Ducati's supersport range, offering MotoGP-derived technology for the road.The Panigale V4 was developed in close collaboration with Ducati Corse, which is how the bike received its racing pedigree. Powering it is a 4-cylinder engine with a 90° V cylinder layout, a first for mass-produced Ducati motorcycles Buyers can order one of three versions: the standard Panigale V4, the Panigale V4 S and the Panigale V4 Speciale, which packs a little more power, among other things.In the Panigale V4, the 1,103 cc 4-cylinder engine produces 214 HP (157.5 kW) at 13,000 rpm, as well as 124 Nm (91.5 lb-ft) of torque at 10,000 rpm. The V4 S version is just as powerful, yet weighs less by 1kg (2.2 lbs). However, it also adds a refined Ohlins suspension with Smart EC 2.0 and components like the aluminum forged wheels and a lithium-ion battery.Meanwhile standard features on all versions include Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Quick Shift, full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light, Sachs steering damper, quick control selection and automatic switch-off for turn signals.As for the limited edition V4 Speciale (1,500 units), it weighs 173 kg (381 lbs), slightly less than the other two, while putting down 226 HP for a little extra punch . It also has a special three-color livery, a titanium exhaust system and an Ultrasuede seat.