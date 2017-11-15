Eight New Hyundai SUVs Coming Your Way By 2020

Hyundai has come out with a plan to launch eight new or re-engineered SUV models in the United States by the year 2020.
Kicking off with the new Kona, which is expected in March, the new range of SUVs will include everything from a smaller A-segment model, to an eight-passenger mid-size one.
Hyundai says that the new models will be powered by all of the available powertrain technologies, including petrol, diesel, hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric in a bid to cover every need.
“Very soon we are going to have the most diverse CUV powertrain lineup in the industry,” said Mike O’Brien, VP of product, corporate and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. “These vehicles will show the engineering prowess of the more than 13,000 engineers Hyundai Motor Company has working on current and future models every single day. Our customers are going to have a lot of great CUV choices in our dealerships.”
One of the most interesting additions to Hyundai’s range will of course be the electric version of the Kona, which is expected to debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. If reports are true, Hyundai’s first electric crossover will offer more than 240 miles of driving range on a single charge.
In addition, the brand’s next-gen fuel cell SUV is set to offer more than 500 miles (800km) of driving range while the entry-level member of the new SUV family will make its appearance last, after Hyundai launches its new midsize SUV.
“The Kona is only the beginning of our product revolution for Hyundai,” O’Brien, added. “These vehicles are aimed squarely at the sales leaders in each segment and will emphasize Hyundai’s continued focus on sustainability and efficiency without compromising performance.”