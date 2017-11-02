Eight-Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle Found In Russia

Russia is no stranger to weird and wacky vehicles and, of course, dashcam videos, but the following eight-wheeler could take the cake for curious things to emerge from the country.
Uncovered by a user of the Russian social network VK, this eight-wheeled monstrosity is reportedly an Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicle (AATV) and was built by the Design Bureau of the Chelyabinsk tractor hydraulics plant in the 1950s, Russian Beyond reports.
While the vehicle looks like a behemoth, it apparently weighs a mere 600 kg and isn’t any bigger than a large sedan, measuring 4530 mm long, 1900 mm wide and 1490 mm high. The key to its surprisingly low weight are all of the aluminum panels.
Little else is known about the vehicle, other than the fact that it borrows parts from the GAZ-M20 Pobeda and is all-wheel drive.
Do you know anything about this car? If you do, be sure to shoot us an email!