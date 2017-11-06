EPA Confirms Fuel Economy Rating For 2018 Jeep Wrangler

As the 2018 Jeep Wrangler edges closer to its global premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published fuel economy figures for the V6 model.
The EPA has rated the 2018 Wrangler Unlimited V6 with the manual transmission at 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. By comparison, the eight-speed automatic returns slightly more impressive 18/23/20 mpg figures.
Admittedly, the new-generation Wrangler is anything but fuel efficient. However, it is slightly better than the old car which returned 16/21/18 with the manual, and 16/20/18 with the five-speed automatic, Motor Trend reports.
It’s worth noting that the Wrangler Unlimited V6 quoted by the EPA is the four-door model and is, therefore, the heaviest car in the range. Consequently, V6-powered Wrangler Unlimited two-door models may return slightly better numbers.
Furthermore, the available turbocharged four-cylinder will be perfect for those looking for increased range between refueling.