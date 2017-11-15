Even The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Will Have A Fully-Digital Gauge Cluster

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class won’t be the only new three-pointed star model to utilize a fully-digital gauge cluster. It will be joined by the all-new A-Class.
An eagle-eyed spy photographer came across an A-Class prototype in traffic and was able to capture clear footage of its gauge cluster that shows a digital speedometer going up to 260 km/h.
As with a separate prototype spied last month, the screen directly in front of the steering wheel appears significantly smaller than the 12.3-inch unit found in other Mercedes models. In fact, it could be about half the size and appears to be joined by a second screen where infotainment and navigation functions will be housed.
Beyond the revised interior, the new A-Class will adopt a different exterior closely inspired by the Concept A Sedan. As such, changes will include new headlights, taillights, and tweaked bumpers.
Non-AMG versions are expected to be available with a host of three-cylinder and four-cylinder units. Performance-hungry customers will be left to choose between a 340 hp A40 AMG and the new A45 AMG with in excess of 400 hp.