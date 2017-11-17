Ex-Ford Engineer Buys 2004 Shelby Cobra Concept

Former Ford engineer Chris Theodore has purchased the memorable 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept he helped create.
The one-off roadster sold for $825,000 at the recent GAA Classic Cars auction in North Carolina. All money raised from the auction will go towards the restoration of Fair Lane, the estate formerly owned by Henry and Clara Ford.
The American carmaker created the concept as a modern interpretation of the AC Cobra and briefly considered it for production as a replacement to the GT. While this never happened, the car is fully operational and shares many of its underpinnings with the GT.
Speaking to Automotive News about his purchase, Theodore said, “It's a dream come true. It's one of the last cars I worked on at Ford. It's in beautiful condition and it has been very well taken care of.”
Theodore says he plans on making the Shelby Cobra Concept roadworthy but unfortunately, it can’t be registered.