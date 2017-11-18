Extremely Modified Citroen C1 Looks Like A Sick Halloween Joke

There are some weird and wacky cars out there, but this Citroen C1, currently up for grabs in Denmark, is unquestionably one of the most bizarre vehicles we’ve ever seen.
The Carscoops reader who found the C1 notes it is currently for sale on Aunsbjerg with an asking price of 35,000 DKK, or approximately $5,500.
Recently featured in the ‘My Crap Car’ YouTube series, the current owner of the little Citroen purchased it bone stock. Perhaps dissatisfied with its usability and benign design, he decided to totally transform the hatchback and turned it into a permanent droptop, transforming the body and creating something that would be perfect for a Halloween-themed Hollywood blockbuster.
He then casually decided to use an angle grinder to cut off the roof and make the driver’s door completely removable through a pair of hinges you’d expect to find in your house, not a car. Elsewhere, a bodykit has been fitted, 14-inch aftermarket wheels installed and spray paint applied to every square-inch of the exterior.
Since featured in the aforementioned video, the owner has slapped two turbochargers onto the 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, creating an engine bay arguably more outlandish than Ken Block’s Hoonicorn V2.
Considering the fact that the vehicle has been so extensively modified (or ruined…), we can’t imagine it being easy to sell. Nonetheless, it’ll surely bewilder and mystify people wherever it ends up.
Hat tip to Christian Koeb!