Facelifted Seat Leon Cupra Muscled Up With 375 Horses

After it went through a facelift last December, the 2017 Seat Leon Cupra has now fallen into the tuning hands of Je Design.
The aftermarket company has released a 2-stage power upgrade for the Spanish hot hatch, which lifts the stock 300PS (296hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft) of torque to 360PS (355hp) and 450Nm (332lb-ft) of torque, in the most humble offering.
Stage 2, on the other hand, is more exciting, as it raises the output to 380PS (375hp) and 470Nm (345lb-ft) of torque. This makes it just 20PS (20hp) and 10Nm (7lb-ft) of torque less powerful than one of the compact hot hatch kings, the new Audi RS3 Sportback, which uses a larger 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, unlike the Leon's 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit.
Choosing Stage 1 means that top speed will also increase to 265km/h (165mph), while Stage 2 allows the car to reach 280 or 285km/h (174-177mph), by raising the electronic limit.
Making Je Design's Seat Leon Cupra more sonorous is a stainless steel exhaust, with sound flap system, controlled via the OE Seat driving profile selection system. Customers can choose between four 80mm diameter outlets, or two oval tailpipes of 140x90 or 160x90mm, on each side.
Among the key features added to its exterior are the widened wheel arches, prominent side skirts, new front bumper, gloss black rear diffuser inserts, and adjustable tailgate-mounted spoiler. Je Design has also equipped the Leon with a set of 10x20-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/25 Hankook S1-Evo tires.
Finally, the car has been given a sport spring set, which lowers the ride height by 20mm (0.8in). Owners can also have a KW DDC fully adjustable coilover suspension, which brings the Leon Cupra 45mm (1.8in) closer to the road, compared to the stock model.