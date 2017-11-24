Fernando Alonso Becomes First F1 Driver To Own An eSports Team

Ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi season finale, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has unveiled his very own eSports racing team.
The Spaniard joined forces with McLaren sponsor Logitech and professional outfit G2 in order to tackle the world of competitive gaming. Meanwhile, his team will be known as FA Racing G2 Logitech.
"I am a team principal finally," said Alonso during the launch of the team. "There will be no meetings very early. We will change completely the way we work!!"
According to Autosport, the McLaren driver was approached by Logitech and G2 a few months ago, and thought this was the right time to get involved in the business.
"It is very exciting, and it's a completely new thing to discover. I think eSports in other formats has been very successful but in racing, it is at the very beginning, and huge potential will come."
"I am happy to be one of the first investing in this direction and I think good and fun times are coming - not only for us, but for gamers at home and for fans."
Apparently, Alonso hasn't signed himself to his own team just yet, but one of the ideas being thrown around was for the fans to have online competitions on a monthly basis, where they can race against not just the team's pro drivers, but also against Fernando himself.
"I will definitely be slower - more amateur level. We will have fun, that is the first thing, and we will develop a platform that is available for everyone in the world."