Fernando Alonso Becomes First F1 Driver To Own An eSports Team

Ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi season finale, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has unveiled his very own eSports racing team.The Spaniard joined forces with McLaren sponsor Logitech and professional outfit G2 in order to tackle the world of competitive gaming. Meanwhile, his team will be known as FA Racing G2 Logitech.said Alonso during the launch of the team.According to, the McLaren driver was approached by Logitech and G2 a few months ago, and thought this was the right time to get involved in the business.Apparently, Alonso hasn't signed himself to his own team just yet, but one of the ideas being thrown around was for the fans to have online competitions on a monthly basis, where they can race against not just the team's pro drivers, but also against Fernando himself.