Ferrari 488 Spider With Novitec Kit Looks The Part In White

To the untrained eye, this Ferrari 488 Spider might seem identical to its stock siblings that can be found around the world.
However, look closer at the pictures posted below, and you'll see a multitude of aftermarket parts, some of will probably be familiar.
Novitec Rosso were responsible for coming up with the front lip, side skirts, side air intakes, rear diffuser, and boot lid spoiler, which are made from carbon fiber. Their signature is on the engine bonnet too, as well as on the multipiece wheels, from the NF7 series.
As a final touch, the Italian supercar received a special exhaust system, by Akrapovic, and it appears that otherwise, it remains stock beneath the skin, where the 3.9-liter turbo'd V8 engine normally produces 670PS (661hp) and 760Nm (560lb-ft) of torque.
Strangely enough, this tuned Ferrari 488 Spider wasn’t presented by the Novitec Group, nor by Akrapovic for that matter, but by an Israeli tuning company called Component LTD, which is based in Tel Aviv.