Ferrari FXX K Evo Coming To UK, Debuts At Autosport International

Ferrari's latest and most advanced track-only toy, the FXX K Evo, will cross the English Channel in less than 2 months to celebrate its UK premiere.
Unveiled at the end of October during the Finali Mondiali event at Mugello, the Ferrari FXX K Evo will be taken to Autosport International, which takes place at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) Birmingham, from January 11 to 14.
In order to become an absolute beast on the track, this hypercar has undergone some extensive revisions made to its aero agenda, which help increase downforce and airflow.
It also gets more carbon fiber than its predecessor, and uses the brand's F1 know-how in various fields, while also benefiting from a new steering wheel and digital monitors to display the telemetry, hybrid assist, and rear view.
The Ferrari FXX K Evo is said to produce over 830kg (1,830lbs) of downforce at top speed, a 23 percent increase over the 'regular' FXX K. Meanwhile, its hybrid powertrain continues to deliver in excess of 1,000hp.
As you'd expect, the Evo is aimed towards a small number of enthusiasts, either as a complete package, or an upgrade to the current FXX K.