Fiat Linea Sedan Has A Successor In South America, And It's Called The Cronos

Fiat has released a teaser video with the new Cronos, a compact sedan that serves as a replacement for the Linea.
To be offered exclusively in certain South American markets, the Cronos is basically a four-door version of the recently-unveiled Argo, so we know what to expect in terms of design, cabin, and engine lineup, bar the boot that will obviously increase in volume.
The FCA-owned brand didn’t have much to say about their upcoming product, except that it will hit production in the coming months, and sales will kick off in the first quarter of next year.
Named after the youngest of the Titans in Greek mythology, the new Fiat Cronos is expected to be offered with the entire engine family of its hatch sibling, which ranges from 77 to 139 horsepower. When powered by the latter choice, the five-door Argo needs 9sec to accelerate from 0 to 62mph (100km/h), and maxes out at 119mph (192km/h).
Depending on the specified flavor, the units can be married to three transmission options, five-speed manual and automatic, and six-speed automatic.
Fiat is expected to pull the covers off the new Cronos in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for an official image gallery and further details.